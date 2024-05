A group of us from work shared the cost of a 1 day greensketching workshop with Ali Foxon.Creativity is not my strong point, I'm not good at arty things and I'm not sure I particularly enjoy drawing but I do love the idea of greensketching, and Jasper is so good at drawing it's something I'd like to encourage for him.see - https://alifoxon.com/ for more about Greensketching