Forest of Dean Sculpture Trail by roachling
Photo 4314

Forest of Dean Sculpture Trail

14th May 2024 14th May 24

Louise

ace
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 2 year old. 2022 was my 11th year here! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore so...
Ann Williams
You weren't far from me! Hope you enjoyed the trail - I love seeing this huge stained glass window hanging in the trees.
May 19th, 2024  
Louise ace
@flowerfairyann ah, some lovely spots in the area, I hadn't been before, but had a short break at the Forest Holidays site with family!
May 19th, 2024  
