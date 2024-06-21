Previous
Weeding by roachling
Weeding

He loves it and earns wages from his great grandmother for weeding her garden each week!
Louise

@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 2 year old. 2022 was my 11th year here! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore so...
