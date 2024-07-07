Previous
Woodwose by roachling
Woodwose

We made a woodwose mask at a festival in town today (a wildman of the woods)

I'm getting there on catching up here after a very busy couple of months... thanks for the comments left on recent uploads, I'm aiming (as always) to stay more up to date when I'm caught up...
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

Louise

ace
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 2 year old. 2022 was my 11th year here!
