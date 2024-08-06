Previous
Little helpers by roachling
Little helpers

My mum and dad came along with Jasper and my nephew to the event I was running today. Whenever they come to see me at work, they always help tidy up and I get a break from the trolley!
Louise

@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 2 year old.
