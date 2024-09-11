Previous
A wet walk at Rudyard Lake by roachling
A wet walk at Rudyard Lake

I've had the last two weeks off work and - due to not doing the eveing work I usually do, to allow less day time working, I've had some good chunks of time catching up on photo filing / sorting and am finallly up to date her to 11th September for this year and last year. In theory uploading this year and last year each day will see me totally up to date at the end of the year, but then it's back to work with some busy weeks coming up so we'll see how that goes!

I have a load of other bits to get caught up with now but it's nice to feel on top of a few things at last!

Louise

