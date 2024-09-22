Previous
Artist's Bracket (fungus) by roachling
Photo 4554

Artist's Bracket (fungus)

The first day of autumn and we spent a couple of hours walking in Ecclesall Woods (Sheffield) in the rain.

Artist's bracket is one of the mushrooms my boy has been able to name since he was around 2 - he knows you can draw on it!
Louise

