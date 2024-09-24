Previous
Busy day by roachling
Busy day

A very different working week for me, with 6-7 hours of driving per day. Today I covered around 160 miles and didn't get a break... not ideal. This photo was actually taken yesterday as I failed to take a picture today.
Louise

