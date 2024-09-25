Previous
Next
Tea time by roachling
Photo 4557

Tea time

A very different working week for me, with 6-7 hours of driving per day. Day three of my unusual week, and I got another truck stop tea break!
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

Louise

ace
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 2 year old. 2022 was my 11th year here! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore so...
1249% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise