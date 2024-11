Picture window

A lovely craft session at a local library this morning. This is Jasper's window picture - a golden rabbit bottom left (hiding in grass), a tree with a ladybird half way up the trunk, just a few leaves remaining on it, a pond at the top, connected to some kind of harbour (4 boats between the rabbit and the tree trunk!), grass and flowers around the tree and at the top of the tree, a radar dish.



Love his imagination!