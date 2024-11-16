Random Photo

Previous
A deep cleaning day at home. I moved these drawers out of Jasper's room into a spare room as we no longer need them and took this photo so we can sell them on. Turned out to be the only photo I took today, so it's my 365 shot!
16th November 2024

Louise

Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 4 year old. 2024 is my 13th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore...
