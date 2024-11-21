Previous
Next
The end of the day by roachling
Photo 4668

The end of the day

Leaving the site after 4 hours of forest school in the snow. We saw hares and badger prints. The spent over an hour more outside playing with ice at the lake.
21st November 2024 21st Nov 24

Louise

ace
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 4 year old. 2024 is my 13th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore...
1279% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
We're the hares white?? How exciting! AND badger tracks.
November 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact