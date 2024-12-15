Previous
Next
Christmas cards by roachling
Photo 4716

Christmas cards

made by Jasper, he chose what to draw for each person.
15th December 2024 15th Dec 24

Louise

ace
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 4 year old. 2024 is my 13th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore...
1292% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jackie Snider
Happy Christmas to you too!
December 22nd, 2024  
Kathy A ace
These are so sweet
December 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact