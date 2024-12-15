Sign up
Photo 4716
Christmas cards
made by Jasper, he chose what to draw for each person.
15th December 2024
15th Dec 24
2
0
Louise
ace
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 4 year old. 2024 is my 13th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore...
4731
photos
46
followers
15
following
1292% complete
View this month »
4709
4710
4712
4713
4715
4716
4717
4718
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
OnePlus 9
Taken
15th December 2024 12:51pm
Jackie Snider
Happy Christmas to you too!
December 22nd, 2024
Kathy A
ace
These are so sweet
December 22nd, 2024
