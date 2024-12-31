Previous
logs by roachling
Photo 4746

logs

I filled the indoor log bins today and placed these three that caught my eye on the top of one stack. (hadn't taken any other photos, so snapped this!)
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Louise

ace
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 4 year old. 2024 is my 13th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore...
1300% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact