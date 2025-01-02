Previous
Cold by roachling
Cold

We spent a couple of hours outside this afternoon smashing ice! Well, Jasper did - it's all he wanted to do once he realised there was a good frost this morning!
2nd January 2025

Louise

@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 4 year old. 2025 is my 14th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore...
