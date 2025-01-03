Previous
Another cold day by roachling
Photo 4749

Another cold day

more ice breaking!
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Louise

ace
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 4 year old. 2025 is my 14th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore...
1301% complete

