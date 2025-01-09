Previous
Snow scenes by roachling
Photo 4755

Snow scenes

I got to go for a walk alone this afternoon! Two hours outside by myself, did a 5.5 mile walk from home, making it up as I went!
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Louise

ace
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 4 year old. 2025 is my 14th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore...
