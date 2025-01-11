Previous
Snow and Frost by roachling
Snow and Frost

I took Jasper sledging this afternoon, with my dad and my nephew. They had a lot of fun and I got some nice photos of them both - will be lovely for them to look at in future!
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

Louise

@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 4 year old. 2025 is my 14th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore...
