White trees by roachling
Photo 4766

White trees

There was a frost this afternoon just on all the trees! J and I had a lovely couple of hours amongst the red grouse, walking the moorlands and playing with the last patches of snow and ice.
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

Louise

@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 4 year old. 2025 is my 14th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore...
