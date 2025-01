A rare event

Something very strange happened this afternoon. After a morning of jigsaw puzzles and dragon nest building Jasper disappeared upstairs and didn't reappear for over an hour (other than a trip to gather some army supplies!) ... I did hear lots of charging around and crieds of 'Fire' and 'Boom!' but I never interrupt unless I really have to when he's occupying himself and using his imagination - I took advantage to do a bit of a tidy then sit with my book and a brew!