Evening view
Evening view

Away from home for the weekend in a lovely little cottage in Lancashire. A trip to visit family. I sat reading by the fire and looked up to this view and decided to take a photo - good thing as I hadn't taken any others today!
Louise

Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 4 year old. 2025 is my 14th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore...
