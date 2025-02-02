Sign up
Photo 4779
Adventure Ted
The owner of the little cottage we stayed at left a homemade tiny bear for Jasper to take home - we have called him Adventure Ted and this morning he had an adventure at Sawley Abbey and play area, then lunch with family and a walk in the woods.
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
