Goblin Guardian by roachling
Photo 4784

Goblin Guardian

One of several 'woodland guardian goblins' to find during snowdrop season at Rode Hall, Cheshire.
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

Louise

@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 4 year old. 2025 is my 14th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore...
