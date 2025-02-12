Previous
Wednesday Wander by roachling
Photo 4789

Wednesday Wander

A 2 mile walk with my boy today, up hill and down dale. Lovely day. We got a good view of a kestrel and a heron and also saw a dipper and a barn owl!
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Louise

ace
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 4 year old. 2025 is my 14th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore...
