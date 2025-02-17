Previous
A day in the woods by roachling
Photo 4794

A day in the woods

Work day for me. This den has been evolving for a while, largeley built by my dad and Jasper when they come to see me at work!

It was a very cold day but lovely to spend all day out in the woods and to have a bit of sunlight to end the day.
Louise

Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 4 year old.
