Mountain Hare by roachling
Photo 4807

Mountain Hare

I went out alone today (well, me and 15 strangers, but no small boy!) in search of mountain hares and we found one (only one). There are 2-3000 of them living in the Peak District, though are declining / moving further north.
2nd March 2025 2nd Mar 25

Louise

@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 4 year old. 2025 is my 14th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore...
