Photo 4809
Dimmingsdale
A great team meeting day - walk, two stops at the Ramblers Retreat (cafe) a bit of official work business over cake, but mostly a team catch up / nature spotting / wellbeing kind of day.
4th March 2025
4th Mar 25
Louise
ace
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 4 year old. 2025 is my 14th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore...
Tags
1000hoursoutside
