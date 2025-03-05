Previous
Evening sunshine by roachling
Photo 4810

Evening sunshine

An indoor playgroup this morning, then we visited a national trust property this afternoon followed by a quick stop at home and an evening picnic on the moorland before bath time.
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Louise

ace
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 4 year old. 2025 is my 14th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore...
JackieR 🤓 ace
I feel relaxed just looking at this
March 7th, 2025  
