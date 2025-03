World Book Day

I was asked if I would go into a local special school and do a story session for world book day. I did. It was intense! around 70 children in groups over two and a half hours and very few of them were able to sit and focus on a story (luckily I'd taken some sensory play bits as well). It wasn't bad, I'll ve going back to do some other bits there, but it was a lot - so much going on, difficult work reading even the simplest story and very tiring!