Previous
Photo 4815
Forest School morning
Bit of construction. Almost 5 hours outside today though there was a very cold wind blowing in Buxton! We ended up at the park with another boy and his mum for 2 hours after forest schooling in the woods so a very busy day but J had a lot of fun.
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
Louise
ace
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 4 year old. 2025 is my 14th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore...
Tags
1000hoursoutside
