Violent Oil Beetle! by roachling
Photo 4829

Violent Oil Beetle!

I spent a few hours in the south a couple of weeks ago searching for Black Oil Beetles, which were all hiding on the day, only to then randomly find this one wandering across astroturf at a play area in the middle of Buxton!
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

Louise

@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 4 year old. 2025 is my 14th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore...
