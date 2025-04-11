Previous
Outdoor play by roachling
Outdoor play

Jasper is into "playing football" this week, as he calls it, only he does pretty much everything but kick the ball, haha! Today we made grass nests (his choice) and one contained an egg, a 'goal'dfinch nest he said!
Louise

Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 4 year old. 2025 is my 14th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore...
JackieR ace
He's got a great sense of humour!
April 12th, 2025  
Louise ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond yes I though he did well - he asked me what type of bird it was and I suggested 'goal bird' and he then turned it into goldfinch! He's always a step ahead of me, hehe!
April 12th, 2025  
