Previous
Photo 4847
Outdoor play
Jasper is into "playing football" this week, as he calls it, only he does pretty much everything but kick the ball, haha! Today we made grass nests (his choice) and one contained an egg, a 'goal'dfinch nest he said!
11th April 2025
11th Apr 25
2
0
Louise
ace
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 4 year old. 2025 is my 14th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore...
Tags
1000hoursoutside
JackieR
ace
He's got a great sense of humour!
April 12th, 2025
Louise
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
yes I though he did well - he asked me what type of bird it was and I suggested 'goal bird' and he then turned it into goldfinch! He's always a step ahead of me, hehe!
April 12th, 2025
