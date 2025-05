Hare's Head Walk

I had a great evening - a moorland walk as part of a local walking festival. The route made the shape of a hare's head when recorded on a tracker and we saw 4 actual hares, plus loads of curlews and lapwings (and red grouse of course) plus I heard my first cuckoo of the year.



An added bonus was being given a free copy of Raisng Hare. This isn't a book I was planning to read but a free book is always a joy!