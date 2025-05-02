Previous
Two Banded Longhorn by roachling
Two Banded Longhorn

Highlight of my forest school day! I do love beetles! Also had our first ever experience of a tick, which I had to remove from Jasper's neck. 40+ years of playing and working outside and it was the first time I've seen one.
Louise

ace
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 4 year old. 2025 is my 14th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore...
Photo Details

