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Working day by roachling
Photo 4907

Working day

school visit to do various activities based on the book 'The Lost Words'.
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

Louise

ace
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 4 year old. 2025 is my 14th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore...
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