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Spot the woodcock by roachling
Photo 4924

Spot the woodcock

A privilege to see this at Forest School today.
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

Louise

ace
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 4 year old. 2025 is my 14th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore...
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JackieR ace
Well spotted!!!
July 26th, 2026  
Louise ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Jasper spotted it! She was sitting on 4 eggs, which were hatched on out next visit.
July 26th, 2026  
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