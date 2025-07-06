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Photo 4933
Clubhorn Sawfly
Found a nice club horn sawfly amongst the bilberries. I think it's a russet hairy club horn, Trichiosoma laterale, but I could be wrong.
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
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Louise
ace
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 4 year old. 2025 is my 14th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore...
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365
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OnePlus 9
Taken
6th July 2025 12:19pm
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