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Clubhorn Sawfly by roachling
Photo 4933

Clubhorn Sawfly

Found a nice club horn sawfly amongst the bilberries. I think it's a russet hairy club horn, Trichiosoma laterale, but I could be wrong.
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

Louise

ace
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 4 year old. 2025 is my 14th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore...
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