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Random photo of the day by roachling
Photo 4957

Random photo of the day

A snap at the office to send to a colleague to show him where I'd left my mileage sheet for him to grab... turned out to be the only photo I took, so I banked it for 365 purposes!!
30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

Louise

ace
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 4 year old. 2025 is my 14th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore...
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