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A Walk with Grandpa by roachling
Photo 4962

A Walk with Grandpa

4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

Louise

ace
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 4 year old. 2025 is my 14th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore...
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