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Photo 4964
Lunch
Play Day 2025... a national annual event celebrating and championing the importance of play.
A crazy work day as we always run a big event which for me, means a 12ish hour work day. Got a 15 minute lunch break which I enjoyed in the shade as much of the day was spent in the sun.
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
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Louise
ace
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, boy mum, 2025 is my 14th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore so my project for...
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Photo Details
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2
Album
365
Camera
OnePlus 9
Taken
6th August 2025 12:26pm
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