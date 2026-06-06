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Happy chap! by roachling
Photo 4970

Happy chap!

We met up with family at the Avro Heritage Museum today to see vulcans and other plane related things. Jasper got to sit on the cockpit of one and have a talk through of all the controls and how to fly and land.

https://www.avroheritagemuseum.co.uk/
6th June 2026 6th Jun 26

Louise

ace
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, boy mum, 2025 is my 14th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore so my project for...
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