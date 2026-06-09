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Photo 4964
A sun Snail
Solstice themed crafts at a home ed group. This started out as a sun weaving but then J soon changed the plan and decided it was sun snail.
9th June 2026
9th Jun 26
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Louise
ace
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, boy mum, 2025 is my 14th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore so my project for...
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Photo Details
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365
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Fairphone (Gen. 6)
Taken
9th June 2026 12:16pm
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