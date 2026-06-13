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Photo 4971
Emerged
A painted lady butterfly.
13th June 2026
13th Jun 26
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Louise
ace
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, boy mum, 2025 is my 14th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore so my project for...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
Fairphone (Gen. 6)
Taken
13th June 2026 1:46pm
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