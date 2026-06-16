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Owl Pellet by roachling
Photo 4967

Owl Pellet

Found at the office this evening. By the amount of bits of beetle in this, I'm assuming it's from a little owl but I don't know for certain.
16th June 2026 16th Jun 26

Louise

ace
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, boy mum, 2025 is my 14th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore so my project for...
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