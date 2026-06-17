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Under construction by roachling
Photo 4981

Under construction

A mini pond in a school this morning, then onto another school to help with a session on beavers, which included children having a go and creating a dam using sticks and clay which were tested with water once ready.
17th June 2026 17th Jun 26

Louise

ace
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, boy mum, 2025 is my 14th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore so my project for...
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