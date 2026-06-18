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Digging by roachling
Photo 4971

Digging

I've been visited schools this week helping children make mini ponds! Not my usual work, but it was great to do something different.
18th June 2026 18th Jun 26

Louise

ace
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, boy mum, 2025 is my 14th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore so my project for...
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