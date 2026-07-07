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Photo 4931
Balancing
At Biddulph Grange Garden.
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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Louise
ace
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 4 year old. 2025 is my 14th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore...
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Photo Details
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365
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Fairphone (Gen. 6)
Taken
7th July 2026 1:34pm
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