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Laying her eggs by roachling
Photo 4982

Laying her eggs

Jasper and I got to watch this, a white butterfly laying eggs on a nasturtium... right place at the right time for 15 minutes of learning!
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Louise

ace
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 4 year old. 2025 is my 14th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore...
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