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Photo 4982
Laying her eggs
Jasper and I got to watch this, a white butterfly laying eggs on a nasturtium... right place at the right time for 15 minutes of learning!
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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Louise
ace
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 4 year old. 2025 is my 14th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore...
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365
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Fairphone (Gen. 6)
Taken
24th July 2026 1:25pm
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