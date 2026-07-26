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Kind Edward IX by roachling
Photo 4966

Kind Edward IX

I'm not sure when exactly Edward the Squirrel Monkey got upgraded to King, but he's now King Edward the Ninth. All the soft toys are having party hats made as there's a birthday happening soon! Edward's had to feature a crown, since he's a king!
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Louise

ace
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 4 year old. 2025 is my 14th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore...
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