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Barn Owl by roachling
Photo 4988

Barn Owl

Stoney Middleton Well Dressing. Quite possibly THE best well dressing of them all every year, always worth a look!

The other board featured a green man which I loved too - so much I've added a second photo for today! - https://365project.org/roachling/album2/2026-07-30
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Louise

ace
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 4 year old. 2025 is my 14th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore...
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